From Wolf Lake Middle School

Principal Cynthia Haupt of Wolf Lake Middle School (WLMS) announced the names of two outstanding individuals to be honored for their dedication and service.

The first is Ms. Cindy Anderson who won the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year award. “Ms. Anderson is an exceptional student education teacher at WLMS,” wrote Haupt. “She is passionate about her students and works hard to ensure their success!”

The second individual was awarded the 2020-2021 Support Person of the Year – Mr. Ray Wells. “Join me in congratulating Mr. Ray Wells – a custodian at WLMS and takes great pride to ensure that our campus in well-kept and sanitized for our students and staff!” wrote Haupt.

According to Principal Haupt, “Ms. Anderson and Mr. Wells are two people that always go above and beyond what is asked or expected of them for the good of students and the school! Thank-you for being AMAZING!”