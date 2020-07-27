August 2020 means new movies and shows on Netflix

Here is the entire list of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2020:
August 1
A Knight’s Tale
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Jurassic Park 1, II and III
Mad Max (1979)
My Perfect Landing season 1
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
The Addams Family
The Neverending Story 1 & 2
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2
August 2
Connected
August 3
Immigration Nation
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mystery Lab
Sam Jay 3: In The Morning
August 5
Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted
August 6
The Rain season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods
August 7
High Seas season 3
Selling Sunset season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space
Nailed It! Mexico season 2
The New Legends of Monkey season 2
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
World Party Songs
Work It
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody and Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
August 12
Scary Movie 5
August 14
Fearless
Glow Up season 2
The Great Heist
Octonauts & The Caves of Sac Actun
Project Power
Teenage Bounty Hunters
3% season 4
The Legend of Korra
August 15
Stranger season 2
Rita season 5
August 16
Les Miserables (2012)
August 17
Glitch Techs season 2
August 19
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
August 20
Great Pretender
John was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21
Alien TV
Hoops
Rust Valley Restorers season 3
The Sleepover
Lucifer season 5, part 1
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets season 2
August 26
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
August 27
Aggretsuko season 3
August 28
Unknown Origins
All Together Now
Cobra Kai season 1 and season 2
I Am A Killer: Released
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace