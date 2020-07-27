August 2020 means new movies and shows on Netflix

Here is the entire list of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2020:

August 1

A Knight’s Tale

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jurassic Park 1, II and III

Mad Max (1979)

My Perfect Landing season 1

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class

The Addams Family

The Neverending Story 1 & 2

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2

August 2

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mystery Lab

Sam Jay 3: In The Morning

August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood

World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods

August 7

High Seas season 3

Selling Sunset season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space

Nailed It! Mexico season 2

The New Legends of Monkey season 2

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

World Party Songs

Work It

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody and Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Scary Movie 5

August 14

Fearless

Glow Up season 2

The Great Heist

Octonauts & The Caves of Sac Actun

Project Power

Teenage Bounty Hunters

3% season 4

The Legend of Korra

August 15

Stranger season 2

Rita season 5

August 16

Les Miserables (2012)

August 17

Glitch Techs season 2

August 19

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

August 20

Great Pretender

John was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV

Hoops

Rust Valley Restorers season 3

The Sleepover

Lucifer season 5, part 1

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets season 2

August 26

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko season 3

August 28

Unknown Origins

All Together Now

Cobra Kai season 1 and season 2

I Am A Killer: Released

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace