From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) has named five local leaders to its 2021 Board of Directors, including two Apopka residents. As the institution moves toward its 61st year of service, the group will continue to propel LANGD’s mission forward and explore new ways to create an even greater impact for the customers and communities the District serves.

“Our team at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District is thrilled to announce our 2021 Board of Directors,” said Samuel Davis Jr., District General Manager, and CEO. “All five of the individuals selected are highly qualified and wholeheartedly committed to LANGD’s organizational goals. I am confident in their abilities and know they will operate at the highest level of excellence and integrity on behalf of our District team and the communities we serve.”

LANGD’s 2021 Board of Directors includes:

Mr. J. William Arrowsmith – President

William Arrowsmith is the former Vice President of the LANGD Board of Directors and was the Seat 4 Apopka City Commissioner for 39 years. In addition to his service as City Commissioner, he also served on the LANGD Board of Directors, representing the City of Apopka, from 2012 to 2016 and was re-appointed in May 2018. Arrowsmith is currently employed with One Florida Bank and has nearly four decades of experience in municipal government.

Hon. Kyle Becker – Vice President

Hon. Kyle Becker is the current Seat 4 Apopka City Commissioner and has served as a City Commissioner for the city since 2016. He was appointed to serve on the LANGD Board of Directors, representing the City of Apopka, in May 2018.

Mr. G. Fred Crabtree – Secretary/Treasurer

Fred Crabtree is the former General Manager and CEO at LANGD (1991-2008) and has decades of experience in the natural gas industry. Crabtree was appointed to serve on the LANGD Board of Directors, representing the City of Winter Garden, in December 2015. Since 2001, he has also served as part-owner of Kerr Marine Tool Company.

Hon. John Rees – Director

Hon. John Rees is currently serving his fourth term as Mayor of Winter Garden and has served on the LANGD Board of Directors, representing the City of Winter Garden, since 2000. Mayor Rees has served for 12 years on the Winter Garden City Commission and worked with Silver Springs Citrus for over 40 years.

Hon. Timothy L. Murry – Director

Hon. Timothy Murry is currently serving in his first term as Mayor of the City of Clermont. Mayor Murry is the newest member of the LANGD Board of Directors and was appointed to serve on the Board, representing the City of Clermont, in January 2021.

The LANGD Board of Directors meeting is generally held on the fourth Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the District office located at 1320 Winter Garden-Vineland Road, in Winter Garden, Florida. Any change to the regularly scheduled meeting date is communicated to the member cities of Winter Garden, Apopka, and Clermont and published in the Legal Notices section of the Orlando Sentinel. Meeting notices, agendas, and any other applicable resolutions or notices are posted on the District website and in the District lobby the Wednesday prior to each board meeting. All board meetings are open to the public.

The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) provides clean, efficient, and economical natural gas service to more than 25,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Orange and Lake counties. In 2020, the District was honored with the Gold SOAR Award by the American Public Gas Association, the highest distinction for public natural gas distribution utilities.