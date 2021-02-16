By Allen Brown

If you are thinking about purchasing a tankless water heater to replace your current hot water tank, it is important to determine whether it will be cost-effective in the long term. There are benefits to having a tankless water heater such as increased energy efficiency and making better use of the space where the traditional hot water tank was previously installed.

However, before you take the plunge, there are a few more things to remember. We are going to run through the advantages and drawbacks of tankless heaters for you, below, before you finally make a decision.

What are The Benefits of a Tankless Water Heater?

Low Energy Bills

A tankless water heater offers house owners a variety of savings on their energy bills. By using less energy to heat up water when it is being used, homeowners are more likely to see lower energy bills each month. Since the tankless units heat the water on demand, some homeowners also save money in comparison to traditional tank-based water heaters.

Long-lasting Equipment Life

A much longer life is what you can expect when going with a Tankless Water Heater. A tankless model that requires much less maintenance and fixes are going to last around 18-20 years.

Eco-friendly

They use a technology which only allows them to turn on the burner. It basically means that they will not continue to heat and use electricity or gas when there is no one home. Several tankless water heaters have an electricity factor of 95, which ensures that less than 5% of the fuel is lost. A proprietary water heater for the third generation uses burned gas to restore heat by condensation. The environment benefits from this.

Greater Placement Flexibility

Although you can install a tankless water heater pretty much anywhere you can put a traditional heat source, its placement flexibility allows you to not only look for the most efficient location but also looks great in any location.

Clean And Secure

Your water will taste cleaner because it is purified at the point of use. There is no room for sediment to build up and affect the taste. The cold water will remain cool, even when the tankless water heater is at full capacity. Also, quite often the tank on a tank-style heater is outside of your house or in the garage, which poses a security risk. With a tankless heater, your water source is internal.

No Issues With Standby Loss

A tankless water heater doesn’t use stored water. It uses water as it is needed so that you eliminate standby loss. This means you can reduce your total water heating cost by up to 50% each year.

What Are The Cons of Tankless Water Heater?

They Cost More

Like most things, tankless water heaters come with their drawbacks. One of them, as compared to standard storage water heaters, is the price tag. Tankless water heaters generally cost more than conventional storage water heaters.

Higher Installation Cost

Despite the cost of purchasing a tankless water heater being on the high side, the cost of installation is equally expensive because the majority of tankless heaters need a water softener to work rightly. This makes the price of installations rise and can impede the savings over a conventional water heater since water softeners are most substantial. This raises installation costs.

If you are not familiar with plumbing and need to read up on regulations, or you are looking to get more information about the intricacies of tankless water heater installation, then a water heater blog, or plumbing services websites are good sources.

It is of the utmost importance that you seek the services of a trained plumber when you want to install your tankless water heater – especially if you have no prior knowledge of plumbing. This is for safety and to ensure your equipment is properly installed.

Hot Water Supply Is Not Unlimited

One of the biggest critics of tankless water heaters, or on-demand water heaters more accurately, is that they are unable to produce enough hot water for a home. A tankless water heater may be good for a home where a single person resides, or where several people do not need to use water at the same time. For instance, if more people use hot water simultaneously, such as two showers running or a washing machine running concurrently, then a tankless water heater may not perform at its optimum capacity.

The Big Question: Is a Tankless Water Heater Worth the Investment?

Now that you know several of the pros and cons of a tankless water heater, it is decision time. A tankless water heater seems like a great choice when you consider all its benefits like saving money on electric bills and its longevity. However, it is up to you, and what you require at the particular moment. It is advisable, as emphasized earlier, to seek the counsel of a professional plumber who can help you make an informed decision.