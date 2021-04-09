From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka’s 2021 Hometown Showcase and BBQ competition are back to back events, starting this Friday, April 9, and running through Saturday, April 10, packed with even more family-friendly options!

2021 Hometown Showcase

This year there are a slew of extra fun activities planned for this no-admission event, all starting Saturday, April 10 at 3pm, at Apopka’s Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, 32712). Some of the cool activities:

Ax Throwing

BBQ Food & Merchandise

Cornhole Tournament from Apopka Elks Lodge #2422 (Online Registration)

Fireworks Show

Local Beer and Wine Vendors, including special brew by Three Odd Guys Brewery

T-shirts for Sale ($10 each)

Wekiva High School Cooking Demo (featuring BBQ Sauce for Sale)

and More!

Let’s break it down for you so you can get ready, register, and make it on time!

Cornhole Tournament

April 10 is when you can get in on the cornhole tournament fun. Check in will begin at 2pm with the first matches starting at 3. This is a doubles tournament and each team fee is $25. Trophies will be awarded to the top teams. You must register ahead of time:

Online Registration

T-Shirts for Sale

Hometown Showcase T-shirts will be on sale at the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, April 10. Cost is $10 or 2 for $15 with Apopka Proud 2019 Shirt.

Concerts

Continuing the Saturday Sounds free concert series, the City of Apopka has designed this event to bring together several outstanding guests, such as Bailey Callahan, with Chad Cribb, Johnny and the Moon Dogs, and Bobby Sanders. Special Guest and Firefighter Jeremias Williams from the American Idol Audition will also be featured on this special day!

Fireworks

Plan to stay to the very end to enjoy the spectacular fireworks show!

Picnic baskets and coolers are permitted. Limited vendors will be available.

Seating will be social distanced in both the Amphitheater and the lawn area. In the Amphitheater every other row will be blocked off, with two seats between groups. The lawn area is divided into squares with red lines to indicate where seating is unavailable.

Please visit their Alert Center or Facebook page for weather updates. And for more information on this event, check out the City of Apopka’s Facebook Event Page.

Apopka BBQ Showdown 2021

Apopka’s BBQ Showdown runs April 9 and 10 at the Northwest Recreation Complex (3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, 32712).

April 9, 2021: Wings Competition at 6 PM. Cost is $25 .

Wings Competition at 6 PM. . April 10, 2021: People’s Choice Award from 3 PM to 5 PM with Awards at 5:30 PM.

When you enter to compete in either the Professional or Backyard BBQ divisions, you’re signing up for a chance to win prize money for Barbecue!

Visit the Apopka BBQ website for complete details and you can register online for the Backyard BBQ Division and Professional Division.