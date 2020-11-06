New contribution process developed at the request of users of the District’s most popular property

From the St. Johns River Water Management District

Visitors to the St. Johns River Water Management District’s widely popular Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive (LAWD) at the Lake Apopka North Shore (LANS) now have the option to donate toward the drive’s upkeep. Online credit or debit card donations will assist with expenses for sanitation, security, maintenance of levees, roads and trails, and brochures, maps and other educational materials.

Nearly 200,000 people visit LAWD each year and it is by far the District’s most visited attraction, resulting in excessive wear and tear.

As with all District properties, admission to the LAWD remains free of charge. The link to donate is www.sjrwmd.com/LAWD-donate.

The wildlife drive is a one-way, 11-mile drive meandering through the eastern portion of the property, beginning at Lust Road in Apopka. Also, Lake Apopka Loop Trail is available for non-motorized visitors and follows the lake’s edge through the property, covering more than 20 miles and providing hiking and biking opportunities.

Visit www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/lake-apopka for more information about the recreational opportunities that await at the LANS.

