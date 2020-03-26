From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

Starting Monday, March 30, 2020, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will temporarily close a few Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program offices until further notice.

Five WIC offices will remain open during normal business hours in order to distribute formula, process new client registrations, and provide other WIC benefits. The WIC Call Center will stay operational to assist with appointment needs and other general questions during normal business hours. The Call Center phone number is 407-858-1494.

Those five offices that remain open are :

Apopka office, 1111 N. Rock Springs Road, Apopka, FL 32712;

Central office, 901 W. Church Street, Orlando, FL 32805;

Hoffner office, 5449 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, 32822;

Southside office, 6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809; and

Westside office, 6218 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

This step of temporarily closing offices during the current Coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic allows the department to continue to offer WIC services but also practice social distancing. Furthermore, it aligns with Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings “Stay at Home” order to limit non-essential travel.

WIC is a federally funded nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children that meet the eligibility requirements. WIC provides the following at no cost: healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, and referrals for health care and community services.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts.