From the City of Apopka
The City is making considerations towards upgrades, enhancements, and expansion in and around the Northwest Recreation Complex, and they are looking for community input.
A Community Meeting will be held at the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10 AM to discuss future plans at the complex.
Currently, the Northwest Recreation Complex (NRC) includes community features such as an amphitheater, multiple sports fields and courts, concession stands, multipurpose fields, an outdoor gym (sponsored by AdventHealth), covered places to eat outdoors and playgrounds for children, as well as a .9 mile walking trail.
The NRC is located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, in Apopka, and with over 180 acres of land, their amenities break down as follows:
- 2 Flag Football Fields
- 2 Lacrosse Fields
- 3 Basketball Courts
- 4 Multi-Purpose Fields
- 4 Pavilions
- 4 Sand Volleyball Courts
- 4 Tennis Courts
- 6 Baseball Fields
- 6 Full Sided Soccer Fields
- 6 Softball Fields
- Toddler and Youth Playground Areas
In addition, the facility is home to the Apopka Pop Warner and Apopka Little League programs along with City-run programs such as youth soccer and flag football, and adult softball and kickball. The complex is used as the home for several organized teams and leagues for practices and games along with fields available for pick-up games to the general public.
The complex’s spacious amphitheater has a seating capacity of 1,500, and lawn seating for as many as 5,000.
All of these amenities are available for rent on an hourly basis or for the entire day for tournaments, special events and parties.
The City is asking residents to please complete their online survey to assist City staff, as they contemplate recommendations for improvements.
This map, below, is of the property boundary of the NRC, with areas marked for future growth and current amenities. Click here to download the PDF version of the map.
For more information, please email Rhonda Cline, Athletics Manager.