From Chevrolet and the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools

To celebrate and honor Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3 – 7, Chevrolet and the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools collaborated to award 215 “Teachers of the Year” with 2 Walt Disney World park passes each, including a teacher from Apopka!

During one of the most challenging years for educators, teachers have gone above and beyond to ensure that their students have the tools necessary to succeed. Chevrolet was thrilled to be able to recognize the important work of all 215 teachers, and were excited to announce that one of the four top honorees is fourth grade teacher Laura Stile, an English Language Arts teacher at Dream Lake Elementary School.

Stile teaches her students what they need to be successful, with her greatest message being, “Treat every student with love, respect and dignity. Build strong, trusting relationships so that your classroom becomes a safe-haven for students.”

A local parent who experienced this message of love and respect lived through Stile’s teaching and student interaction, shared her own personal story of Stile’s impact. “My beautiful, seemingly healthy, extremely bright, and active, seven year old son, Carson, was diagnosed with an inoperable, incurable, brain stem glioma on Christmas Day of 2002, while being a student in Mrs. Stile’s class… Carson had to endure daily rounds of radiation and soon became too weak to come to school. Mrs. Stile, who had five year old twin boys at the time, would teach her class at Dream Lake, then get off and come to my house and teach Carson. She didn’t advertise the things she did for Carson. She just cared about her student.”

As all of the Orange County “Teachers of the Year” prepare for graduation, summer break and now, Walt Disney World, consider taking an extra moment to thank your Apopka student’s teachers for making a difference, each in their own unique, positive and impactful way. Their dedication, creativity and commitment, day in and out, are truly remarkable!