From the Apopka Police Department

The Apopka Police Department (APD) shared that they added a new Officer to its police force last week. Officer Derrick R. Fencher took an oath to serve and protect, while being sworn-in by Apopka Police Chief, Michael McKinley. The APD offered congratulations to Officer Fencher, and wished him success and safety throughout his Law Enforcement career.

Officer Fencher was born and raised in Apopka. He is 23 years old and graduated from Apopka High School in 2015. Fencher continued his education at Bethune Cookman University, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2019, with a minor in Pre-Law. Fencher has two sisters, and his family has continued to reside in Apopka. Fencher’s father retired as a Corrections Officer, and one of his sister’s is currently a Corrections Officer as well.