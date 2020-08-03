From the Apopka Police Department
The Apopka Police Department (APD) shared that they added a new Officer to its police force last week. Officer Derrick R. Fencher took an oath to serve and protect, while being sworn-in by Apopka Police Chief, Michael McKinley. The APD offered congratulations to Officer Fencher, and wished him success and safety throughout his Law Enforcement career.
Officer Fencher was born and raised in Apopka. He is 23 years old and graduated from Apopka High School in 2015. Fencher continued his education at Bethune Cookman University, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2019, with a minor in Pre-Law. Fencher has two sisters, and his family has continued to reside in Apopka. Fencher’s father retired as a Corrections Officer, and one of his sister’s is currently a Corrections Officer as well.
Fencher shared that his hobbies include writing, exercising, music, sports (volleyball and football), and traveling. Fencher believes he is ready for this new challenge to complete the Department’s Field Training Program. He believes his hard work ethic will prove his commitment and worth for the citizens of Apopka. Fencherk said he worked two jobs while studying at college so he knows what hard work means.
The APD welcomed Officer Fencher aboard, sharing they are happy to have him as a part of “our family and team!” And from The Apopka Voice, thank you for coming back and helping make our community ever safer and stronger.