This afternoon at 2 pm, Apopka celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Born on January 15th, 1929, King would have been 91 this year if his life were not cut short by a bullet in 1968. Now, on the third Monday of January each year, Americans honor his message of equality, opportunity, and service to others.

For the 12th straight year, the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance hosts the MLK Jr. Parade in South Apopka.

Although sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic, the route again winds through the community, starting at Station Street, and moving to Marvin C. Zanders Avenue, and then west on 13th Street; finishing at the John Bridges Center.

It’s a massive socially-distanced block party right in the heart of South Apopka neighborhoods.

And for the first time, it will be without one of its most beloved icons.

Billie Dean, an Apopka City Commissioner for 24 years and the second African-American on the City Council died in September at the age of 89. Dean was a crowd favorite at the parade, and his presence will be missed.

This year’s theme is “Remembering the Dream, Walking in Excellence”.