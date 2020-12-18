From the Apopka Police Department
The Apopka Police Department shared a warning on Facebook to the community to watch out for Porch Pirates this holiday, with tips to make this season safer for all.
“The holiday season is a time to enjoy family and friends. It is also a time when we purchase items for the holidays online and have them delivered to our residence. Unfortunately, this time of year also brings out thoughtless, uncaring individuals that like to prey on others. These unscrupulous individuals like to steal packages from our porches. A box or pile of boxes on your front porch makes an easy target for “porch pirates,” some of whom follow delivery trucks and scoop up packages moments after they are dropped off.”
As this season begins, here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim of “porch pirates.”
1. Have packages delivered to your workplace/office.
2. Have packages delivered to a friend or neighbor that is home during the day.
3. Sign up for delivery alerts. Many carriers provide delivery alerts that let you track your package(s) and know when it is going to be delivered, has been delivered, etc.
4. Install a BoxLock. The BoxLock is a smart padlock that will open after successfully scanning a package. Then the delivery driver can put your package inside your storage container.
“You can find additional suggestions on the internet to explore and ensure your package is delivered and not stolen. Always remember, if you see something or someone suspicious in your neighborhood, please call the Apopka Police Department. If it is an emergency call 911 or the non-emergency number 407-703-1757.
The Apopka Police Department wants to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. #CityofApopkaFL #ApopkaPoliceDepartment“