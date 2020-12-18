From the Apopka Police Department

The Apopka Police Department shared a warning on Facebook to the community to watch out for Porch Pirates this holiday, with tips to make this season safer for all.

“The holiday season is a time to enjoy family and friends. It is also a time when we purchase items for the holidays online and have them delivered to our residence. Unfortunately, this time of year also brings out thoughtless, uncaring individuals that like to prey on others. These unscrupulous individuals like to steal packages from our porches. A box or pile of boxes on your front porch makes an easy target for “porch pirates,” some of whom follow delivery trucks and scoop up packages moments after they are dropped off.”