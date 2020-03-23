From the Apopka Police Department

Missing runaway teenager, Daija Hall, left Apopka High School on February 26, 2020 after being dropped off by her father.

Earlier in the morning, Daija packed belongings leading her father to believe Daija was not planning on returning home.

As of March 23, 2020, Daija has not returned and is believed to be in the Orlando area with friends. Daija was last seen wearing green camo pants, a white shirt, black jacket, and white shoes. Daija is approximately 5 ft 3 inches tall and weighs 120lbs.

If anyone has any information on Daija’s whereabouts please contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.