From Officer Jason Wiggins of the Apopka Police Department

The Apopka Police Department added four new officers to its police force. These four officers took an oath to serve and protect, while being sworn-in at City Hall by Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley. We congratulate these newest Apopka Police officers, and wish them success and safety throughout their Law Enforcement careers. In honoring the longstanding tradition, each new officer selected family members to pin their police badges to their uniforms.

Officer Sara Muni is 29 years old and was born and raised in Orlando. She graduated high school from Leaders Preparatory School and is currently working on her Associate of Arts degree at Valencia State College. Sara stated she chose law enforcement as a career, as she was previously working in the service industry, but felt she needed a challenge. She stated law enforcement is an ever-changing dynamic career that will present her with many challenges that test her both physically and mentally. Officer Muni recently graduated from the Valencia School of Public Safety (Police Academy). In her off time, Sara loves to lift weights, fish, kayak, and boat.

Officer Michael Plummer Jr. is 27 years old and he also was born and raised in Orlando. Michael graduated from Ocoee High School and continued his education at the University of Central Florida where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Officer Plummer served five years in the United States Marine Corps as an 0311 – Infantry Rifleman, and deployed twice overseas. Michael’s hobbies are working out, cooking, watching movies, and playing with his German Shepard.

Officer Britzzy Diaz is 26 years old and was born in Colombia. She grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey and graduated from Woodbridge High School. Britzzy continued her education at Devry University in New Jersey where she graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Officer Diaz has always had an interest in law enforcement, especially after serving five years as an Auxiliary Police Officer. Before graduating from Valencia’s School of Public Safety, she worked at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital as a Security Officer in Somerville, New Jersey. Officer Diaz is happily married and is a proud mother to two beautiful girls, ages two and four. Britzzy enjoys working out, binge watching television shows and movies, swimming, gardening, bowling, spending time with her family, and volunteering at her church.

Officer Randy Keller Jr. is 28 years old and was born in Orlando. Randy grew up in Apopka where he attended Apopka High School. Officer Keller served five years with the Department of Corrections and Lake County Jail as a Corrections Officer/Detention Deputy. Randy stated he wanted to further his career by becoming a law enforcement officer so he completed the Cross-Over Academy at the College of Central Florida. Officer Keller is married and has two children who are 1 ½ and 11 years old, and is expecting another child. Randy stated his hobbies are boating, ATV riding, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Welcome aboard Officers Muni, Plummer, Diaz, and Keller!