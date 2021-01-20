From the Apopka Police Department

Orange County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Apopka Police Department will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details ( HVE ) on January 22nd, February 2nd, and February 16th along Orange Blossom Trail. This area is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. The focused initiative is to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

High Visibility Enforcement to Improve Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

Where: U.S. 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) in Apopka

When:

Friday, January 22nd (3 PM to 9 PM),

Tuesday, February 2nd (6 AM to 12 PM)

Tuesday, February 16th (6 AM to 12 PM)

The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.

