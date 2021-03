Arrest Date Charges Name City Age

3/1/2021 BATTERY-TOUCH OR STRIKE ALLEN, CARLEY ELIZABETH CONFIDENTIAL 26

2/27/2021 BURGL UNOCCUPIED STRUCTURE UNARMED ALLI, AZEEM MUHAMMAD OCOEE 23

2/27/2021 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 0.15 OR HIGHER OR W PERSON UNDER 18 IN VEHICLE ALVARADO-MAZARIEGOS, HENRY ARTURO APOPKA 20

2/27/2021 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WO VALID LICENSE ALVARADO-MAZARIEGOS, HENRY ARTURO APOPKA 20

2/25/2021 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT BYERLEY, TERRY WILLIAM APOPKA 42

2/24/2021 BATTERY-TOUCH OR STRIKE CARTER, MATTHEW LEWIS APOPKA 33

2/27/2021 BURGL TOOLS-POSSESS WITH INTENT TO USE CLEMENS, WILLIAM D APOPKA 21

2/27/2021 BURGL UNOCCUPIED STRUCTURE UNARMED CLEMENS, WILLIAM D APOPKA 21

2/27/2021 VEH THEFT GRAND THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE CLEMENS, WILLIAM D APOPKA 21

2/27/2021 BATTERY-TOUCH OR STRIKE DAVIS, CHASE TYLER APOPKA 25

2/28/2021 BATTERY CAUSE BODILY HARM DRUMM, ROY ARTHUR APOPKA 61

2/25/2021 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH DUI DAMAGE TO PROPERTY OR PERSON OF ANOTHER HALE, TAYLOR BRIANNE APOPKA 23

2/25/2021 HIT AND RUN LEAVE SCENE OF CRASH INVOLVE DAMAGE TO PROP HALE, TAYLOR BRIANNE APOPKA 23

2/27/2021 RESIST OFFICER OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE HARRIS, ANTHONY APOPKA 58

2/27/2021 SIMPLE ASSLT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC HARRIS, ANTHONY APOPKA 58

2/27/2021 TRESPASSING FAIL TO LEAVE PROPERTY UPON ORDER BY OWNER HARRIS, ANTHONY APOPKA 58

2/25/2021 BATTERY-TOUCH OR STRIKE JOHNS, ROBERT DEAN APOPKA 54