Arrest Date Charges Name City Age

1/19/2021 LARC PETIT THEFT 2ND DEGREE 3RD SUBSQ OFFENSE ALLEYNE, KENELM MARCUS SAGINAW, TX 25

1/25/2021 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH DUI INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS BURGER, LONNIE LEE OCOEE 49

1/21/2021 FRAUD-IMPERSON FALSE ID GIVEN TO LEO BURKE, COURTNEY DEAN APOPKA 46

1/21/2021 FAILURE TO APPEAR BURKE, COURTNEY DEAN APOPKA 46

1/25/2021 BATTERY TOUCH OR STRIKE COOK, JOSHUA DONAL APOPKA 35

1/25/2021 KIDNAP-FALSE IMPRISONMENT ADULT COOK, JOSHUA DONAL APOPKA 35

1/21/2021 DRUGS-POSSESS CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION CORUM, KOBE NICHOLAS APOPKA 22

1/23/2021 TRESPASSING FAIL TO LEAVE PROPERTY UPON ORDER BY OWNER HARRIS, ANTHONY ORLANDO 58

1/25/2021 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT HINES, RUDOLPH ST PETERSBURG 71

1/24/2021 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH DUI INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS MAHONE, QRASHUNDA LASHAY ORLANDO 31

1/24/2021 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL RECKLESS DRIVING 1ST OFF MAHONE, QRASHUNDA LASHAY ORLANDO 31

1/23/2021 BATTERY COMMIT DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION MARTIN, COURTNEY KENRICK APOPKA 30

1/20/2021 FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY WARRANT MCCLELLAN, ALISA MICHELLE Winter Haven 32

1/24/2021 AGGRAV ASSLT – WEAPON W DEADLY WEAPON MIRANDAOROZCO, SILAS APOPKA 38

1/24/2021 WEAPON OFFENSE MISSILE INTO DWELLING VEH BUILDING OR AIRCRAFT MIRANDAOROZCO, SILAS APOPKA 38

1/24/2021 WEAPON OFFENSE USE DISPLAY ETC FIREARM DURING FELONY MIRANDAOROZCO, SILAS APOPKA 38

1/24/2021 WEAPON OFFENSE USE FIREARM UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL MIRANDAOROZCO, SILAS APOPKA 38