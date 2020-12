Arrest Date Charges Name City Age 12/10/2020 FAILURE TO APPEAR ACRES, RONESHA MICHELLE MT. DORA 30 12/12/2020 PROB VIOLATION ARMSTRONG, CHAD SCOTT APOPKA 53 12/11/2020 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS AND OR USE CARMEAN, BRITTANY ALEXUS APOPKA 27 12/11/2020 DRUGS-POSSESSION OF HEROIN CARMEAN, BRITTANY ALEXUS APOPKA 27 12/11/2020 LARC PETIT THEFT 2ND DEGREE 2ND OFFENSE CARMEAN, BRITTANY ALEXUS APOPKA 27 12/10/2020 BATTERY TOUCH OR STRIKE ESTEBAN, ALBERTO ANTONIO APOPKA 36 12/12/2020 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH DUI INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS FLEMING, DEBORAH ANNE ST CLOUD 52 RESIST OFFICER OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE JACKSON, TOMMY LEE APOPKA 24 12/13/2020 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT JACKSON, TOMMY LEE APOPKA 24 12/10/2020 RESIST OFFICER OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE: BOND $500. LORGEA, STEVE APOPKA 25 12/13/2020 RESIST OFFICER OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE MIRANDA-AGUILAR, MISAEL MERSAI APOPKA 26 12/13/2020 SIMPLE ASSLT INTENT THREAT TO DO VIOLENCE MIRANDA-AGUILAR, MISAEL MERSAI APOPKA 26 12/8/2020 SIMPLE ASSLT INTENT THREAT TO DO VIOLENCE (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) TRAPP, CAROL LYNN APOPKA 47 12/10/2020 LARC PETIT THEFT 2ND DEGREE 3RD SUBSQ OFFENSE VAUGHT, RHONDA MONIQUE APOPKA 43 12/10/2020 RESIST OFFICER OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE VAUGHT, RHONDA MONIQUE APOPKA 43