APD Arrest Report for November 3rd-9th

The Apopka Police Department reported the following statistics:

  • Calls For Service                   1,568
  • Traffic Citations                         47
  • Crash Reports                           32
  • Arrests                                      5

Arrest Date       Charges           Name                                  City                Age

11/5/2020

 

BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE

BARRESI, CRISTINA JAQUELINE

 

APOPKA

22

11/5/2020

 

LARC- PETIT FIRST OFFENSE

BARRESI, CRISTINA JAQUELINE

 

APOPKA

22

11/7/2020

 

MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WO VALID LICENSE

GUTIERREZ-GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER

 

APOPKA

31

11/6/2020

 

BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE

LUCIANO, JACQUELIN

 

APOPKA

26

11/9/2020

 

BURGL- WITH ASSAULT OR BATTERY

MUNOZ VELAZQUEZ, WILMAN R

 

APOPKA

29

11/9/2020

 

SEX ASSLT SEX BAT 18 YR OR OLDER BY PRSN 18 YR OR OLD

MUNOZ VELAZQUEZ, WILMAN R

 

APOPKA

29

JUVENILE ARRESTS

11/4/2020

 

AGGRAVATED BATTERY

CONFIDENTIAL

 

APOPKA

14

11/4/2020

 

BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE

CONFIDENTIAL

 

APOPKA

14

