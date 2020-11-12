Home Community Apopka Police Department Arrest Report Apopka Police Department Arrest Report November 12, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter APD Arrest Report for November 3rd-9th The Apopka Police Department reported the following statistics: Calls For Service 1,568 Traffic Citations 47 Crash Reports 32 Arrests 5 Arrest Date Charges Name City Age 11/5/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE BARRESI, CRISTINA JAQUELINE APOPKA 22 11/5/2020 LARC- PETIT FIRST OFFENSE BARRESI, CRISTINA JAQUELINE APOPKA 22 11/7/2020 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WO VALID LICENSE GUTIERREZ-GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER APOPKA 31 11/6/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE LUCIANO, JACQUELIN APOPKA 26 11/9/2020 BURGL- WITH ASSAULT OR BATTERY MUNOZ VELAZQUEZ, WILMAN R APOPKA 29 11/9/2020 SEX ASSLT SEX BAT 18 YR OR OLDER BY PRSN 18 YR OR OLD MUNOZ VELAZQUEZ, WILMAN R APOPKA 29 JUVENILE ARRESTS 11/4/2020 AGGRAVATED BATTERY CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA 14 11/4/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA 14 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mayor Demings launches 10th Annual Toy Drive online, expects greater need due to COVID Local governments in Florida seek flexibility under DeSantis’ COVID-19 restrictions Apopka gardeners can celebrate Plant of the Month: Seminole Pumpkin LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.