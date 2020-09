9/19/2020 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH- BAL OF .15 OR HIGHER ACCOMPANIED BY PERSON UNDER 18 YOA SECOND CNV ORDONEZ-CANALES, ORLEN RAFAEL ORLANDO 28

9/19/2020 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WO VALID LICENSE ORDONEZ-CANALES, ORLEN RAFAEL ORLANDO 28

9/19/2020 NEGLECT CHILD- NEGLECT CHILD WITHOUT GREAT BODILY HARM ORDONEZ-CANALES, ORLEN RAFAEL ORLANDO 28

9/19/2020 FAILURE TO APPEAR- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR MISDEMEANOR OFFENSE – FTA LEAVE SCENE W/OUT GIVING INFO <$50 DAMAGE ORDONEZ-CANALES, ORLEN RAFAEL ORLANDO 28

9/19/2020 FAILURE TO APPEAR- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR MISDEMEANOR OFFENSE – DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE ORDONEZ-CANALES, ORLENE RAFAEL ORLANDO 28

9/19/2020 RESIST OFFICER- OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE ORDONEZ-CANALEZ, ELMER D ORLANDO 23

9/19/2020 BATTERY- COMMIT DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION SMITH, JAYVIS KESHAWN CONFIDENTIAL 22

9/19/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM STOUFFER, SHAINA MARIE APOPKA 30

9/16/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT STROMAN, MICHAEL SEDRICK APOPKA 44

9/21/2020 SIMPLE ASSLT- INTENT THREAT TO DO VIOLENCE (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) UPDIKE, JON MICHAEL CONFIDENTIAL 47

9/21/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) UPDIKE, JON MICHAEL CONFIDENTIAL 47

9/19/2020 RESIST OFFICER- OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE VELA, LAZARO APOPKA 26

9/19/2020 TRESPASSING- STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE VELA, LAZARO APOPKA 26