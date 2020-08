Arrest Date Charges Name City Age

8/21/2020 FRAUD-IMPERSON- FALSE ID GIVEN TO LEO BROWN, CLIFFORD DANIEL ORLANDO 46

8/21/2020 TRESPASSING- FAIL TO LEAVE PROPERTY UPON ORDER BY OWNER BROWN, CLIFFORD DANIEL ORLANDO 46

8/23/2020 FAILURE TO APPEAR- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR MISDEMEANOR OFFENSE CERVENTAS, LUGINO F APOPKA 33

8/23/2020 FAILURE TO APPEAR- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR MISDEMEANOR OFFENSE CERVENTAS, LUGINO F APOPKA 33

8/24/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT DANIELS, RICHARD EUGENE ORLANDO 51

8/22/2020 LARC-RETAIL THEFT/SHOPLIFTING PETIT FIRST OFFENSE 2ND DEGREE FIRST OFFENSE HAMILTON, JATATIVAS ONRE APOPKA 25

8/19/2020 TRESPASSING- OCCUPIED STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE HAMILTON, JATATIVAS ONRE APOPKA 25

8/18/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT-FAIL TO APPEAR- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FELONY OFFENSE HUGHES, ORENTHAL JERMAINE APOPKA 42

8/18/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS COCAINE HUGHES, ORENTHAL JERMAINE APOPKA 42

8/18/2020 RESIST OFFICER- OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE HUGHES, ORENTHAL JERMAINE APOPKA 42

8/20/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS METH MASON, BRIAN SCOTT LAKELAND 40

8/20/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MASON, BRIAN SCOTT LAKELAND 40

8/18/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS COCAINE MONTGOMERY, TYREE KEON APOPKA 20

8/19/2020 BATTERY- CAUSE BODILY HARM ORTIZ, RODNEY MANUEL ORLANDO 29