Arrest Date Charges Name City Age

8/8/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT-FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY WARRANT (ORANGE COUNTY) CONLEY, JOSHUA ALLEN UNKNOWN 38

8/9/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE CZMYR, TONI MARIE MAITLAND 27

8/7/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS COCAINE FORD, RONARD DEADRAIN APOPKA 32

8/7/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT – POSSESSION OF METH FORD, RONARD DEADRAIN APOPKA 32

8/9/2020 TRESPASSING- OCCUPIED STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE HARRIS, ANTHONY ORLANDO 57

8/7/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT JOHNSON, WILLIE C DANIA 28

8/9/2020 FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY WARRANT JONES, BOBBY RAY APOPKA 30

8/5/2020 TRESPASSING- PROPERTY NOT STRUCTURE OR CONVEY LORGEAT, DJIMMY APOPKA 28

8/6/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE MENARD, LANDRY AUBERT APOPKA 46

8/8/2020 HIT AND RUN- LEAVE SCENE OF CRASH INVOLVE DAMAGE TO PROPERTY > $50 PINEDA-REYES, NUMAS ANIBAL APOPKA 54

8/9/2020 BATTERY- ON OFFICER OR FIREFIGHTER ETC REYES, JOSEPH RAUL APOPKA 31

8/9/2020 BATTERY- TOUCH OR STRIKE REYES, JOSEPH RAUL APOPKA 31

8/6/2020 APOPKA CITY ORDINANCE – ALCOHOL-POSSESS OR CONSUME IN PUBLIC STACY, GLADYS MAE APOPKA 58