Date Charge Name City/Age

3/30/2020 AGGRAV BATTERY-MAJOR INJURY- OFFENDER KNEW OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN VICTIM WAS PREGNANT AGULAR, ORLANDO APOPKA 33

4/4/2020 CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON UNLICENSED FIREARM CRUZ-SILVA, FORTINO APOPKA 49

4/4/2020 HEALTH-SAFETY- VIOL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS EMERGENCY MGT CRUZ-SILVA, FORTINO APOPKA 49

3/31/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESS CONTROL SUB WO PRESCR INCLUDES MARIJUANA OVER 20 G HARVEY, DAVON MARKESE APOPKA 24

3/31/2020 MARIJUANA-POSSESS- NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS HARVEY, DAVON MARKESE APOPKA 24

3/31/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT HARVEY, DAVON MARKESE APOPKA 24

4/4/2020 HEALTH-SAFETY- VIOL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS EMERGENCY MGT HERNANDEZ, VICENTE VIZUET APOPKA 37

4/4/2020 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WO VALID LICENSE HERNANDEZ, VICENTE VIZUET APOPKA 37

4/3/2020 AGGRAVATED BATTERY MORENO ACOSTA, ANDRES M APOPKA 54

4/4/2020 BATTERY- ON OFFICER OR FIREFIGHTER ETC PEREIRA, YUVINIS APOPKA 33

4/4/2020 RESIST OFFICER- WITH VIOLENCE PEREIRA, YUVINIS APOPKA 33

3/31/2020 FRAUD-IMPERSONATE USE POSS ID OF ANOTHER PERSON WO CONSENT RUSS, ZACHARY LOUIS APOPKA 25

4/3/2020 SEX BAT 12 YR LES 18 YR BY PRSN 18 YR OR OLD TINSLEY-GARY, DORIAN JAMES APOPKA 19

3/30/2020 DAMAGE PROP- CRIM MISCH- OVER $200 UNDER $1000 SUBSQ OFFENSE TORRES, VANESSA DARIANA OCOEE 23

4/2/2020 BURGLARY- UNOCCUPIED STRUCTURE STATE OF EMERGENCY WILLIAMS, FLOYD HENRY APOPKA 56

4/2/2020 LARC– GRAND THEFT IS $750 LESS THAN $5000 DOLS WILLIAMS, FLOYD HENRY APOPKA 58

3/31/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESS CONTROL SUB WO PRESCR INCLUDES MARIJUANA OVER 20 G WOODS, DAQUAN OCALA 18