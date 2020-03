Arrest Date Charges Name City Race Sex Age

3/1/2020 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS- AND OR USE ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

3/1/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

3/1/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF MORPHINE ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

3/1/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF PHENTERMINE ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

3/1/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

3/1/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF XANAX ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

3/1/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF ZOLPIDEM ANDERSON, VERN ROBERT APOPKA W M 33

2/28/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESS CONTROL SUB WO PRESCR INCLUDES (HEROIN) BLINN, LYNNA CAROL APOPKA W F 30

3/1/2020 BURGL TOOLS-POSSESS- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS WITH INTENT TO USE DELEON, JUAN MANUEL APOPKA W M 39

3/1/2020 BURGL-STRUCTURE- STRUCTURE UNARMED W PERSON INSIDE DELEON, JUAN MANUEL APOPKA W M 39

3/1/2020 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES- COMMIT 2ND DEGREE FELONY WEARING MASK OR HOOD DELEON, JUAN MANUEL APOPKA W M 39

3/2/2020 FRAUD-IMPERSONATE- FALSE ID GIVEN TO LEO DOE, JOHN UNKNOWN B M 47

3/2/2020 RESIST OFFICER- OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE DOE, JOHN UNKNOWN B M 47

2/28/2020 COCAINE-POSSESS- WITH INTENT TO SELL MFG DELIV ETC SCH II EDWARDS, LATOYA TENEILLE APOPKA B F 36

2/28/2020 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS- AND OR USE EDWARDS, LATOYA TENEILLE APOPKA B F 36

2/28/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE EDWARDS, LATOYA TENEILLE APOPKA B F 36

2/27/2020 TRESPASSING- FAIL TO LEAVE PROPERTY UPON ORDER BY OWNER HERNANDEZ-AVILA, CARLOS APOPKA W M 45