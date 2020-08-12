From the Apopka Police Department

On Monday, August 10, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m. the Apopka Police Department (APD) responded to the crossroads of S. Park Ave. and E. Main St. in response to reports of individuals in two different vehicles exchanging gunfire. According to APD, the shooting was the result of an on-going dispute between two parties.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and APD is asking anyone with information or video to contact them at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net. Individuals with information can also call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more details are forthcoming.