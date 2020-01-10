From the Apopka Police Department

This morning, members of the Apopka Police Department Patrol Division observed a possible subject in the area of Sheeler Road and US 441, and while conducting a check for the suspect, were flagged down by citizens who were restraining the subject.

A 63-year-old victim was on the scene and advised officers the suspect approached her from behind and yanked down her pants, and then attempted to film her buttocks. When the victim began screaming, other citizens restrained the suspect until officers arrived.

Andrew Jon-Paul Edwards, 23, was arrested and charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of an Elderly Person, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

Before the arrest, the APD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating an incident involving a black male taking upskirt photos as well as forcefully pulling down the pants of female victims at the Wal-Mart located at 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail. The Detectives and Crime Analyst reviewed several cases and determined a potential pattern. Based on this information a bulletin was created and distributed to the Patrol Division which established extra patrols in the target business areas.

Edwards is currently on probation in Orange County for video voyeurism on June 16, 2019, for an incident at Walmart. In the probation case, he was caught with his camera up the skirt of the victim who was shopping at Walmart in Orlando. He admitted to the detective he had filmed approximately 20 women up their dresses on that date.

Edwards also has a long arrest history over the last two years, which includes multiple arrests and charges of assault, resisting arrest without violence, and shoplifting.

After his arrest today, Edwards was transported to the Orange County Jail.