New store hours and operations guidelines to ensure continued safety of its community

From Pet Supermarket

Pet Supermarket, a one-stop pet shop for customers, offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services, takes classification as an essential retailer seriously and is committed to being open for devoted pet lover customers. To support this mission, Pet Supermarket has announced temporary changes to store operations to limit the physical interactions between associates and customers, as well as ensure the continued safe operation of all stores.

To ensure the community’s safety, Pet Supermarket stores have implemented the following:

Now offering curbside pickup. Customers can simply call their local store to place an order and a Pet Expert will bring it out to their car.

Limiting the number of customers that can enter the store at any time to two (for safe social distancing).

Dedicating increased attention to e-commerce services for online purchases at www.petsupermarket.com.

Updating hours of operation to 10 AM – 6 PM to allow associates time to re-stock and sanitize stores (store hours may vary, so customers should call their local store for more information).

Currently not accepting returns and extending the return policy period. Customers are being asked to keep the item(s) intended for return and associated receipt(s) until further notice.

All customers are asked to have a list or photos of supplies ready, so that associates can help retrieve products. Customers will be directed to wait at the sanitized checkout counter to complete all in-store transactions (using debit or credit is preferred at checkout, whenever possible).

Temporarily closing all self-serve dog wash stations and grooming salons.

Cancelling all local events and postponing the annual April charitable event, Pet Appreciation Month and National Adoption Weekend, supporting local animal shelters and rescues.

“We believe this is the best solution for balancing our three main priorities: safety of our employees and devoted pet lover customers, servicing the essential needs of pets and maintaining a clean and sanitized work environment,” stated Richard Maltsbarger, president and CEO of Pet Supermarket. “I want to thank all of our associates and customers for working together through this difficult time to find the best ways possible to continue to care for the pets we all love.”

Pet Supermarket is closely following all regulations regarding COVID-19 and continually keeping the safety and health of employees and customers top of mind.