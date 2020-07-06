Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard as of 7.6.2020 - Apopka 32703 - Numbers tested positive for COVID-19: Red = 300+, Dark Blue = 200-299, Light Blue = 100-199, Teal = 25-99.

The Florida Department of Health (FL-DOH) reports the latest COVID-19 numbers every day at approximately 11 A.M. E.T. Their COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard can be accessed HERE for more details.

To gain a perspective on how Apopka is doing with people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 32703 and 32712 zip codes, as well as Orange County and Florida statewide, the data below reflects the current numbers, as of July 6, 2020, compared to the numbers reported three weeks ago, for June 14, 2020. Testing numbers for this comparison are noted by Bold Number for today (v. unbolded number for June 14), respectively.

While the FL-DOH reports hospitalizations and deaths for Orange County and statewide, they do not supply those numbers for specific zip codes.

APOPKA: Positive test results for COVID-19

APOPKA 32703: Tested positive for COVID = 421 (v.126 as of 6/14)

APOPKA 32712: Tested positive for COVID = 366 (v.134 as of 6/14)

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard as of 7.6.2020 – Apopka 32712 – Numbers tested positive for COVID-19: Red = 300+, Dark Blue = 200-299, Light Blue = 100-199, Teal = 25-99.

ORANGE COUNTY: Positive test results for COVID-19

Tested positive for COVID = 14,152 (v. 3,024 as of 6/14)

Hospitalizations = 493 (v. 369 as of 6/14)

Deaths = 61 (v. 46 as of 6/14)

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard – Orange County as of 7.6.2020

FLORIDA: Positive test results for COVID-19

Tested positive for COVID = 206,447 (v. 75,568 as of 6/14)

Hospitalizations = 16,045 (v. ~ 11,449 as of 6/14)

Deaths = 3,778 (v. 2,931 as of 6/14)

Florida Chart A:

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard – Florida Statewide as of 7.6.2020

Florida Chart B – Details

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard – Florida Statewide Detailed Chart as of 7.6.2020

FLORIDA: Total testing cumulative data

Total number of people tested: 2,235,937* (v. 225,909 as of 6/14)

Total number of people testing positive: 206,447 (v. 21,543 as of 6/14)

Total number of people testing negative: 2,027,493 (v. 204,366 as of 6/14)

Percentage positive for laboratory testing: 9.2% (v. 8.37% as of 6/14). FL-DOH’s target percentage rate is below 10%.

*Note: The total number of people tested as supplied by Florida’s dashboard (reported above and shown in their chart below) does not equal the total positive and total negative numbers they provided. The total tested number they report is higher by 1,997 than the total positive and total negative results they provided.

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard – Total testing cumulative data as of 7.6.2020.

 

