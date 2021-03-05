Free clinics for kids, coding certification for high schoolers, Q & A on COVID, get-out-of-debt programs and March Madness – just a sampling of what’s coming
Farmworkers Association of Florida – Apopka
Q & A on COVID-19 with the Florida Dept. of Health in Orange Co.
Hope CommUnity Center
Free Mobile Clinic for Children
- The clinic is for uninsured children 17 years and younger.
- Family income must be less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty guideline.
- An appointment is required
Pearls in Tech for high school girls
Calling all high school girls!!
Annual Interview & Resume Workshop
Habitat for Humanity Seminole – Apopka
Every one of us deserves a decent and affordable place to call home. This is at the foundation of Habitat for Humanity Seminole – Apopka‘s beliefs. It’s why they partner with hard-working families to offer a hand up, not a hand out.
Habitat’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and they do their part in creating this by “seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.”
This month they are celebrating this in three active ways:
Credit Education
March is Credit Education month and it is never too early to learn about saving money, wise spending, and how to build good credit. Credit cards are the biggest contributor to debt and the total amount of credit card debt in the United States is over $1 trillion!
At Habitat for Humanity, they offer the Focus Program to empower individuals to take control of their finances. It is a great way to teach yourself and your children about the importance of credit and financial health. #NationalCreditEducationMonth
Builders Blitz & Volunteers
Get your hardhat and your muscles ready!
Habitat was so excited to start Latashia’s home, officially kicking off Builders Blitz today, March 4, 2021. Wharton-Smith, Inc., a key supporter and sponsor with Habitat, is hard at work on this house which will become home for single mother Latashia and her two children.
And you can help out! Whether you just want to help out with Habitat’s mission, or you need volunteer hours, Habitat for Humanity is a great place to start! Through Habitat, you can volunteer with their thrift store or various construction projects. Check out these photos of a local honor society volunteering from a couple of weeks ago:
Loaves & Fishes
Loaves & Fishes, situated right on 8th Street, has provided supplemental food for qualified low-income families and individuals, as well as monthly cleaning supplies, toiletries, household items, baby essentials, and prescription financial assistance for over 37 years. And they do this each and every week, serving over 400 families a week, and with just four paid employees and 135 volunteers!
It’s a wonder they don’t go mad!
Well… they actually do… in March, for their March Match Madness event where ‘hunger in our community has met its match’! Love it!
March Match Madness
This March, join Loaves and Fishes for their madness and have your monetary donations matched in their first annual month-long fundraiser. As they shared in their newsletter, “It may seem like madness to you, but thanks to God’s grace, it’s true! EVERY dollar donated the ENTIRE month of March will be MATCHED!”
A couple key reminders:
- “MMM” must be noted on your check in order to be matched
- Click to donate on their website: Online donations for Loaves & Fishes … and make sure to note “MMM” in the comment field
- Financial donations will help them purchase items in bulk for less
This will be Loaves and Fishes only fundraiser for the year. They can’t wait to see what amazing things God is going to do through all of you.
For more information or to volunteer, call (407)886-6005. They’re hours of operation is Monday-Thursday 9:00a.m.-2:30p.m.