Free clinics for kids, coding certification for high schoolers, Q & A on COVID, get-out-of-debt programs and March Madness – just a sampling of what’s coming From Staff Reports There’s a lot of good going on in Apopka this month, with four key non-profits providing a wealth of resources, programs and opportunities to help our community.

Farmworkers Association of Florida – Apopka

The Farmworkers Association of Florida in Apopka has been fighting to empower farmworkers for 30 years. Their long-standing mission is to build power among farmworker and rural low-income communities to respond to and gain control over the social, political, workplace, economic, health, and environment.

Q & A on COVID-19 with the Florida Dept. of Health in Orange Co.

This month, on Tuesday, March 9, from 5pm – 6pm through Facebook Live, they are joining with The Florida Health Department in Orange County (DOH-Orange) to host a Q&A session to answer any questions and/or concerns regarding the Covid-19 vaccines.

To join this helpful session, click-in on Tuesday night to www.facebook.com/farmworkersassocfl/live

Questions or for more information, call (407) 886-5151.

Hope CommUnity Center Love, hospitality, solidarity, and service are at the core of the Hope CommUnity Center (HCC), located in the heart of South Apopka. They are a service learning community dedicated to the empowerment of Central Florida’s immigrant and working poor communities through Education, Advocacy and Spiritual Growth.

This month they already have three main offerings to help our City:

Free Mobile Clinic for Children

Nemours Children’s Hospital will be hosting another FREE Mobile Clinic featuring wellness checks and vaccinations for uninsured children 17 years and younger this Saturday, March 6 at HCC’s Hawthorne Ave. campus (800 S. Hawthorne Ave.)

Here’s what you should know: The clinic is for uninsured children 17 years and younger.

Family income must be less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty guideline.

An appointment is required

If you or someone you know may be interested in registering their child for an appointment, please call 407.650.7715.

Pearls in Tech for high school girls

Calling all high school girls!!

Here’s an opportunity for girls in 10th – 12th grade to learn entry-level coding languages by obtaining our micro-certification in web design. These girls will be able to work towards a final project to showcase in their brand, resume, or even college application. This is also a chance for girls to gain practical industry skills and qualify for the paid internships match program!

Visit: www.techsassygirlz.org to register or for more information.

Annual Interview & Resume Workshop

Next week, on Thursday, March 11 from 6pm – 7:30pm via Zoom, HCC will host their annual Interview & Resume Workshop with HCC’s Board Member Robert McIntosh’s brother, Daniel McIntosh of the Lowndes Law Firm, where he is a Shareholder and Chair of Real State for the firm. McIntosh has facilitated many of these workshops during the last few years for scholarship students, HCC staff, and community members. In this workshop, participants will learn what makes a strong resume and proper interview etiquette in order to be the best candidate for a position.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Register now for this FREE workshop: https://bit.ly/2OqVE7R

Habitat for Humanity Seminole – Apopka

Every one of us deserves a decent and affordable place to call home. This is at the foundation of Habitat for Humanity Seminole – Apopka‘s beliefs. It’s why they partner with hard-working families to offer a hand up, not a hand out.

Habitat’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and they do their part in creating this by “seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.”

This month they are celebrating this in three active ways:

Credit Education

March is Credit Education month and it is never too early to learn about saving money, wise spending, and how to build good credit. Credit cards are the biggest contributor to debt and the total amount of credit card debt in the United States is over $1 trillion!

At Habitat for Humanity, they offer the Focus Program to empower individuals to take control of their finances. It is a great way to teach yourself and your children about the importance of credit and financial health. #NationalCreditEducationMonth

Builders Blitz & Volunteers

Get your hardhat and your muscles ready!

Habitat was so excited to start Latashia’s home, officially kicking off Builders Blitz today, March 4, 2021. Wharton-Smith, Inc., a key supporter and sponsor with Habitat, is hard at work on this house which will become home for single mother Latashia and her two children.

And you can help out! Whether you just want to help out with Habitat’s mission, or you need volunteer hours, Habitat for Humanity is a great place to start! Through Habitat, you can volunteer with their thrift store or various construction projects. Check out these photos of a local honor society volunteering from a couple of weeks ago:

Loaves & Fishes

Loaves & Fishes, situated right on 8th Street, has provided supplemental food for qualified low-income families and individuals, as well as monthly cleaning supplies, toiletries, household items, baby essentials, and prescription financial assistance for over 37 years. And they do this each and every week, serving over 400 families a week, and with just four paid employees and 135 volunteers!

It’s a wonder they don’t go mad!

Well… they actually do… in March, for their March Match Madness event where ‘hunger in our community has met its match’! Love it!

March Match Madness

This March, join Loaves and Fishes for their madness and have your monetary donations matched in their first annual month-long fundraiser. As they shared in their newsletter, “It may seem like madness to you, but thanks to God’s grace, it’s true! EVERY dollar donated the ENTIRE month of March will be MATCHED!”

A couple key reminders:

“MMM” must be noted on your check in order to be matched

Click to donate on their website: Online donations for Loaves & Fishes … and make sure to note “MMM” in the comment field

… and make sure to note “MMM” in the comment field Financial donations will help them purchase items in bulk for less

This will be Loaves and Fishes only fundraiser for the year. They can’t wait to see what amazing things God is going to do through all of you.

For more information or to volunteer, call (407)886-6005. They’re hours of operation is Monday-Thursday 9:00a.m.-2:30p.m.