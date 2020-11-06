From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka invites you to attend America Recycles Day on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Edwards Field (next to Kit Land Nelson Park). Join Apopka in partnering with Waste Management & Modern Design Solutions. This event is in addition to the weekly Apopka Farmers Market. This event includes shredding, electronic recycling, and plastic bag recycling.

Event Details

Shredding (3 boxes per vehicle; no businesses)

Paper

Junk Mail

Receipts

Legal Documents

Medical Records

Old Tax Documents

Old Bank Statements

Electronic Recycling

Electronics recycling (all electronics except large rear projections screen TVs)

Plastic Bags

Plastic grocery bags

Residents will not need to get out of their cars, vendors will remove materials from their vehicles. For questions or more information on this event, please contact Nicole Kennedy at 407-703-1681 or nkennedy@apopka.net.