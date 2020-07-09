From the Greater Orlando Builders Association

The Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA), the authority, educator and promoter of the housing and building industry, announces new dates for the 67th annual Parade of Homes Orlando.

Central Floridians are invited to safely experience 65+ of the best of the best homes throughout Orange, Seminole and Osceola County and surrounding areas during the FREE, self-guided tour Sat., July 18 through Sun., July 26, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the new dates for this highly anticipated event featuring Central Florida’s most inspiring homes. Whether you’re looking for a new home, wish to re-imagine your current home or are searching for a spark of inspiration, the 67th Annual Parade of Homes Orlando is open to everyone interested and enthused by stylish home design,” said Rick Caccavello, Parade of Homes Orlando chairman and president of Central Kitchen & Bath.

Parade of Homes Orlando showcases Central Florida’s most inspiring homebuilders and designers. Discover innovations in homebuilding, architectural design, energy efficiency, smart homes, outdoor living, interior style, remodeling and pool design.

APOPKA HOME: The Oaks at Kelly Park, by Toll Brothers

The 3,123 square-foot Ferncroft Farmhouse will include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car garage. The foyer will open to an impressive hallway, drawing guests into the home’s main living areas, a dining room, a kitchen, and a customizable flex space. The upstairs master bedroom will feature a coffered ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a master bath with a dual vanity and glass-enclosed shower. A loft, two guest bedrooms, and a full bath will complete the second floor.

While things may be a little different this year, guests can safely visit 65+ entries ranging from new communities, new homes, whole house renovations and specialty remodeling. All participants have extra safety practices in place in compliance with all local, state and healthcare organization guidelines with Parade attendee comfort in mind for the continued prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Official Parade Guidebooks

Complimentary guidebooks are available at Parade of Homes Orlando entry locations and Trustco Banks throughout greater Orlando Monday – Saturday and daily at select Sherwin-Williams stores beginning July 13.

Enter to Win

Search for entries and plan your Parade route by visiting www.ParadeOfHomesOrlando.com. The website is your go-to resource to find home and builder information, individual participant daily hours, guidebook pick-up locations, driving directions and more. Plus, enter to win the kitchen appliance and cabinetry package valued at $10,000 presented by Central Kitchen & Bath and Aggressive Appliances.

Showcase Home

This year’s Showcase Home, Casa de los Reyes by Turning Leaf Custom Homes. Located in the heart of Winter Park, this sprawling 5,764 total square-foot home features a custom Mediterranean design with five bedrooms, five and a half baths, media room, study room, gated courtyard front entry, hand-selected concrete barrel roof tiles, custom pool design and much more. With numerous green-building elements, this custom development is Home Innovation National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Registered™ seeking silver level certification.

For more information, visit ParadeofHomesOrlando.com.

Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA) is the authority, educator and promoter of the housing and building industry representing more than 700 members and 25,000+ employees. Since 1953, GOBA has served the construction industry in Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties. The intention is to foster an environment within the association and within our neighborhoods to create opportunities for building relationships, businesses and communities while balancing economic, social and environmental needs of our members and communities served. For more information, visit www.greaterorlandoba.com and @BuildOrlando on social media platforms.