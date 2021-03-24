From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka is ready to host next month’s 2021 Hometown Showcase, and the return of the the City’s BBQ Competition, or as noted on their website “Florida’s largest and best competition for professional and backyard cook teams.”

These events take place back-to-back on April 9 and 10, so mark your calendars and get ready for some memory-making time with family, friends and neighbors!

Apopka BBQ Showdown 2021

Apopka’s BBQ Showdown runs April 9 and 10 at the Northwest Recreation Complex (3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, 32712).

April 9, 2021: Wings Competition at 6 PM. Cost is $25 .

Wings Competition at 6 PM. . April 10, 2021: People’s Choice Award from 3 PM to 5 PM with Awards at 5:30 PM.

When you enter to compete in either the Professional or Backyard BBQ divisions, you’re signing up for a chance to win prize money for Barbecue!

Visit the Apopka BBQ website for complete details and you can register online for the Backyard BBQ Division and Professional Division.

2021 Hometown Showcase

Starting Saturday, April 10 at 3pm, this free event at Apopka’s Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, 32712) offers great music by a host of performers, and fun activities for you, your family and friends.

Continuing the Saturday Sounds free concert series, the City of Apopka has designed this event to bring together several outstanding guests, such as Bailey Callahan, with Chad Cribb, Johnny and the Moon Dogs, and Bobby Sanders. Special Guest and Firefighter Jeremias Williams from the American Idol Audition will also be featured on this special day!

When you’re not sitting and enjoying the music, you’ll be able to try your hand at Ax Throwing, get some BBQ Food & Merchandise, compete in the Cornhole Tournament, drink up some Special Brew by Three Odd Guys, purchase T-Shirts for sale, enjoy the Wekiva High School Cooking Demo (featuring special BBQ Sauce for Sale), and more. And don’t forget to stay to the very end to be apart of the spectacular fireworks!

Picnic baskets and coolers are permitted. Limited vendors will be available.

Seating will be social distanced in both the Amphitheater and the lawn area. In the Amphitheater every other row will be blocked off, with two seats between groups. The lawn area is divided into squares with red lines to indicate where seating is unavailable.

Please visit their Alert Center or Facebook page for weather updates. And for more information on this event, check out the City of Apopka’s Facebook Event Page.