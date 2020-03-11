From the Apopka Historical Society, Inc.

Francina Boykin announced the new 2020 board of directors of the Apopka Historical Society, Inc. The board runs the Museum of the Apopkans.

Francina Boykin maintains the position of president for another term. Newcomer to the board is Vice President Mabel Brinkle. Trudy Weiss is the secretary. Jack Douglas continues his job as association treasurer. Previous city employee and museum staffer, Lorena Potter, assumes the hard working curator role of the late Annie Belle Driggers Gilliam. The job of librarian will be shared by Mary Elizabeth Wheeler and Betsy Townsend. Additionally, the job of technologist is assumed by Dr. Phyllis M. Olmstead.

The new board members can be viewed on the organization’s website at

https://apopkamuseum.wixsite.com/museum/board. The board seeks residents of all ages to assist in numerous positions needed to maintain and operate a museum. If you would like to learn about the long and interesting history of the greater Apopka area, visit the museum or contact the board.

Contact Francina Boykin via email at FrannyB@embarqmail.com

Museum@USA.com or submit a contact form on

ApopkaMuseum.wixsite.com/Museum/contact. You can join the museum on the website with a credit card or you may submit a check at the Museum or by US Mail. Donations can be made at https://apopkamuseum.square.site/. *

2020 Date Event Type Topic

4 April 10:30 Open Board Meeting

2 May 10:30 Open Board Meeting

3 May 1:30 General Member Meeting

6 June 10:30 Open Board Meeting

11 July 10:30 Open Board Meeting

1 August 10:30 Open Board Meeting

2 August 1:30 General Member Meeting

5 September 10:30 Open Board Meeting

3 October 10:30 Open Board Meeting

7 November 10:30 Open Board Meeting Board Nominations for 2021

5 December 10:30 Open Board Meeting

6 December 1:30 General Member Meeting Board Election and Installment

————-

* 501©(3) 23-7117322 “A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER

SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE.” 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) https://csapp.800helpfla.com/CSPublicApp/CheckACharity/CheckACharity.aspx