From the Museum of the Apopkans

Records in the Museum of the Apopkans, government archives, school records, and military units document the brave sacrifices of dozens of Apopka area men who gave their lives in wars from 1862 through 2007. The Apopka Historical Society is responsible for these documents and has accessed other items around the United States and on other continents that are related to our war dead.

Members of the board will be making a special presentation about these brave Apopka heroes to the City Council on September 9, 2020 at 1:30pm, in person and via streaming at https://youtu.be/0WwkvBN4OLU.

Several of our fallen men were honored by being interred in Arlington National Cemetery, where Miss Apopka 2016 was present, as well as Musician 1st Class Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida who performed in the Navy Band. Others have been buried throughout the world, and many died as prisoners of war. Their names are etched in marble in places like the Punchbowl in Oahu, Hawaii, Washington, DC, and at the Orange County Court House in Orlando.

Some of our heroes still have family and friends in the community, and have been buried here in the City of Apopka.

The Museum of the Apopkans will be reopening under the leadership of Vice President Maribel Brinkle limited hours starting Sept 10th, Wednesdays and Thursdays 12pm -4 pm and Saturdays 9am-12 pm, masks mandatory.

Volunteers are needed to help with many projects in preserving the history of the Apopka area.

