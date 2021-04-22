From GoFundMe

Jeremias “Mias” Williams grew up in difficult circumstances, but rose above them, becoming a firefighter for the Apopka Fire Department and dedicating his life to helping others. Early this year, he competed on American Idol. Lionel Richie said “Not yet . . . but I want to see you back!”

Tragically, one month later, his parents lost their home to a devastating fire. Although they are safe, nothing is left but rubble and ruins of the house that Mias called home. The 80-year-old frame house was valued at less than $10,000 and therefore not eligible for insurance and Mias’ parents have extremely limited income.

Mias’s friends from Apopka High School and the Fire Station have set up a GoFundMe to help his family. The community has rallied together and in less than 24 hours, around 130 people have donated to help Mias and his parents during this difficult time.

Here is a video of Mias’s inspiring story: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=6z0MnihZUco

To view the GoFundMe please visit:https://gf.me/v/c/pdhd/ jermias-williams-family-home- destroyed-by-fire