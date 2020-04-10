From the City of Apopka
Special video message from Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam.
Symptom Chart for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Cold, Flu, or Seasonal Allergies
|Symptoms
|Coronavirus* (Covid-19) Symptoms range from mild to severe
|Cold (Gradual onset of symptoms)
|Flu (Abrupt onset of symptoms)
|Seasonal Allergies (Abrupt onset of symptoms)
|Length of Symptoms
|7 to 25 days
|Less than 14 days
|7 to 14 days
|Several Weeks
|Cough
|Common
(usually dry)
|Common (Mild)
|Common
(usually dry)
|Rare
(usually dry unless it triggers asthma)
|Shortness of breath
|Sometimes
|No**
|No**
|No**
|Sneezing
|No
|Common
|No
|Common
|Runny or stuffy nose
|Rare
|Common
|Sometimes
|Common
|Sore throat
|Sometimes
|Common
|Sometimes
|Sometimes
(usually mild)
|Fever
|Common
|Short fever period
|Common
|No
|Feeling tired and weak
|Sometimes
|Sometimes
|Common
|Sometimes
|Headaches
|Sometimes
|Rare
|Common
|Sometimes (related to sinus pain)
|Body Aches and Pains
|Sometimes
|Common
|Common
|No
|Diarrhea
|Sometimes
|No
|Sometimes for children
|No
* Information is still evolving. **Allergies, colds, and flus can all trigger asthma, which can lead to shortness of breath. COVID-19 is the only one associated with shortness of breath on its own. Sources: Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention. www.aafa.org/covid19