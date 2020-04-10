From the City of Apopka

Special video message from Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam.

Apopka Fire Department YouTube Video Link

Symptom Chart for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Cold, Flu, or Seasonal Allergies

Symptoms Coronavirus* (Covid-19) Symptoms range from mild to severe Cold (Gradual onset of symptoms) Flu (Abrupt onset of symptoms) Seasonal Allergies (Abrupt onset of symptoms)
Length of Symptoms 7 to 25 days Less than 14 days 7 to 14 days Several Weeks
Cough Common
(usually dry)		 Common (Mild) Common
(usually dry)		 Rare
(usually dry unless it triggers asthma)
Shortness of breath Sometimes No** No** No**
Sneezing No Common No Common
Runny or stuffy nose Rare Common Sometimes Common
Sore throat Sometimes Common Sometimes Sometimes
(usually mild)
Fever Common Short fever period Common No
Feeling tired and weak Sometimes Sometimes Common Sometimes
Headaches Sometimes Rare Common Sometimes (related to sinus pain)
Body Aches and Pains Sometimes Common Common No
Diarrhea Sometimes No Sometimes for children No
Symptom Chart for Coronavirus versus Cold versus Flu versus Seasonal Allergies

* Information is still evolving. **Allergies, colds, and flus can all trigger asthma, which can lead to shortness of breath. COVID-19 is the only one associated with shortness of breath on its own. Sources: Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention. www.aafa.org/covid19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here