Symptoms Coronavirus* (Covid-19) Symptoms range from mild to severe Cold (Gradual onset of symptoms) Flu (Abrupt onset of symptoms) Seasonal Allergies (Abrupt onset of symptoms) Length of Symptoms 7 to 25 days Less than 14 days 7 to 14 days Several Weeks Cough Common

(usually dry) Common (Mild) Common

(usually dry) Rare

(usually dry unless it triggers asthma) Shortness of breath Sometimes No** No** No** Sneezing No Common No Common Runny or stuffy nose Rare Common Sometimes Common Sore throat Sometimes Common Sometimes Sometimes

(usually mild) Fever Common Short fever period Common No Feeling tired and weak Sometimes Sometimes Common Sometimes Headaches Sometimes Rare Common Sometimes (related to sinus pain) Body Aches and Pains Sometimes Common Common No Diarrhea Sometimes No Sometimes for children No Symptom Chart for Coronavirus versus Cold versus Flu versus Seasonal Allergies

* Information is still evolving. **Allergies, colds, and flus can all trigger asthma, which can lead to shortness of breath. COVID-19 is the only one associated with shortness of breath on its own. Sources: Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention. www.aafa.org/covid19