Only one of 50 to receive all-expenses-paid invitation

From Staff Reports

The phrase “drinking from a fire hose” is generally overused, but in this case it fits perfectly.

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson announced that Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam has been invited to the Fire Chiefs Summit in Albuquerque, NM this July 12-14. The Summit is paying all of Wylam’s expenses, and he’s in a select group.

“We’re proud of Chief Wylam,” said Nelson. “He was one of only 50 chiefs in the country to be selected to attend this summit… so we’re very excited about that.”

Wylam is a State and Nationally certified Fire Instructor, Fire Investigator, Fire Safety Inspector, and is a FEMA certified Emergency Program Manager. In 2018, he became the first in the department’s history to earn the State of Florida’s highest certification for Chief Officers, Fire Officer IV. Wylam has degrees in Fire Science, EMS, and is a graduate of both the University of Florida’s Executive Fire Officer, and Fire and Emergency Services Management Programs. He has completed the Fire Investigations and Special Operations Program Management at the National Fire Academy.

He became Apopka’s Fire Chief in 2019.

According to the invitation sent to Wylam, the Fire Chiefs Summit is two days of uniquely structured small group presentations, interactive roundtable sessions and social functions. The chiefs will be introduced to dozens of others responsible for fire departments and senior representatives from the vendor community who will share their case studies on how they’re approaching industry issues in the US, Canada and around the world. Chiefs from around North America will interact, and learn what’s working for them and what’s not.

Congratulations, Chief Wylam, on being selected. And although the average Albuquerque temperature in July is just about the same as Apopka (right around 90-degrees), we hear it’s a dry heat.