It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the City of Apopka is ready to fight together for a cause – will you join in the fight?

From the City of Apopka

The Apopka Fire Department and Apopka Police Department are selling t-shirts at four locations in Apopka throughout the month of October to help raise awareness for breast cancer. They’re inviting local residents to join in by purchasing a cancer awareness t-shirt.

The cost of a t-shirt is $20, and residents can find them throughout the city at specific Apopka restaurants. Not only does this support a great cause, but also our local business owners if you stay awhile and enjoy a meal or treat.

Locations for t-shirt purchase

Blue T-shirt at Beef “O” Brady’s

Pink T-shirt at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Gray T-shirt at Porkie’s Original BBQ

Light Blue T-shirt at Rock Springs Bar & Grill

More good news: Patrons will receive 10% off their total restaurant bill with the purchase of a t-shirt. There will also be a special raffle for those who purchase a shirt from all four locations and complete a stamped card. The completed card will then be entered to win a special raffle item.

For questions or more details on the fund raiser, raffle or cause, call the City of Apopka (407) 703-1704, or Apopka Police Department (407) 703-1771, or Apopka Fire Department (407) 703-1756.

All funds raised will go toward the Debbie Turner Cancer Care and Resource Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.