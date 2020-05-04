Hope CommUnity Center responds to urgent COVID-19 need of the working poor and immigrant community with emergency food pantry, joining #GivingTuesdayNow in Global Day of Giving and Unity

From Hope CommUnity Center

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

Hope CommUnity Center is joining the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to leverage the global exposure and the opportunity to expand our donor base by raising awareness of a population that is neglected: the immigrant workers and families that are living below living wages. The economic impact is unprecedented in our state.

Florida’s industry is travel & tourism, and as a result, low wage workers find themselves unemployed and without source of income to feed their families.

At Hope we have an emergency food pantry that has turned into an oasis for many families

needing to feed their loved ones. Unable to keep up with demand, we are finding creative way to feed families. Our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Chefs for America Orlando, and World Central Kitchen, allowed us to deliver 2190 prepped meals and groceries to the Apopka area.

COVID-19 Emergency Pantry Drive: Tuesday, May 5

800 S. Hawthorne Ave., Apopka

“Your donations will allow us to continue our efforts, feeding many families in need and help sustain salaries and operational costs during this period of crisis”, says Catalina Gonzalez, Director of Donor Relations at Hope CommUnity Center.

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to

communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing

physical distancing.

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the

opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. #GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end.”

The regularly scheduled December 1, 2020 #GivingTuesdayEven will continue, but this additional May 5 drive was added as many face financial uncertainty.

“Generosity is not about size,” Curran continued. “From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

Those interested in joining Hope CommUnity Center’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit

https://www.hcc-offm.org/donate/

About Hope CommUnity Center

Hope CommUnity Center is a service learning community dedicated to the empowerment of

Central Florida’s immigrant and working poor communities through education, advocacy and spiritual growth.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and

organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in

2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give,

collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an

issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help,

every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

#GivingTuesdayNow is organized by GivingTuesday, in partnership with its global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.