From the City of Apopka

Due to COVID-19 , the City would like to remind residents on the measures they are taking to address the virus while still providing essential services. This includes current guidelines in place for Council meetings:

Staff attendance is limited to only those presenting an item on the agenda.

Any applicant with an item on the agenda is to limit their attendance to just one or two people.

Anyone from the public wanting to participate in the Public Comment portion or speak on a matter requiring a Public Hearing on the agenda, is to submit comments in advance of the meeting rather than attend in person if possible. The City Clerk will read the comments into the record. To access the form, visit online City Council Meeting: Notice of Intent to Speak form. Forms are to be submitted by 9 AM on the day of the meeting.

Anyone from the public wanting to observe the meeting, are asked to watch the meeting on YouTube rather than attend in person if possible. To watch the meeting, visit their YouTube Channel.

Anyone that does attend the Council meeting are asked to limit your presence in the chamber to your issue and then leave once your item has been addressed.

Every staffer, Council member, and member of the public will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the Council Chamber.

The Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow, July 1, 2020 begins at 1:30pm. Click here for the agenda.