From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to share their annual Women in Business & Leadership Luncheon, proudly presented by AdventHealth Apopka. Chamber members and non-members alike are invited to join in for a powerful discussion with a panel of high-level business executives who will teach, inspire, and offer support to other businesswomen in our community.

This event will take place on May 21, 2021 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Apopka Community Center (519 S. Central Ave.). Tickets are $35/person (Chamber member) and $45/person (non-member). Registration is now open and you can Register Online, or contact the chamber jonie@apopkachamber.org. If you would like to be a sponsor for the event click I Would Like To Be a Sponsor For This Event.

One of the speakers for this luncheon is Debbie Rodriquez, who has built a solid reputation as a minority woman business owner over the last two decades. She possesses well over twenty years experience in recruiting, sales management, training development, and safety. In 2008, Rodriquez was a vital part in starting Quality Labor Management (QLM) and is the owner-operator of two Florida locations, Winter Park and Jacksonville. QLM specializes in staffing for industries such as construction, stevedoring, light industrial, professional services, hospitality, and manufacturing. With over 21 staffing and recruiting offices in nine states, QLM’s focus is delivering quality team members to their client’s workforce.

In 2009, Rodriquez opened Competitive Edge Partners and Consulting (CEP). CEP is a prime subcontractor specializing in Division 1 – General Requirements, and Division 16 – Electrical. Partnering with general contractors, any materials, supplies or logistics needed in setting up and maintaining a site fall under this scope of work. CEP also provides staffing for supplemental skilled trades. Any labor that the general contractor chooses not to self-perform can be assigned to fulltime crews for completion. CEP is committed to providing quality service to their partners and the community.

In 2015, Rodriquez recognized that there are not enough skilled workers to fill the major need for construction workers on all levels. Industry leaders met to discuss how to band together and attract youth and young adults to consider construction as a valid career path and change the stigma related to technical schools and working in the construction industry. Thus, iBuild Central Florida was born and founded by Rodriquez in 2016. The mission of iBuild is to create synergy between organizations to increase awareness of the construction industry.

Rodriquez is dedicated and very involved in the Central Florida community. She has spent the last five years on the board of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and spent seven years on the education committee of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). In 2014, she was named a “40 under 40” winner by the Orlando Business Journal. Rodriquez also holds 13 certifications and is currently in the process of becoming a certified master trainer with National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

While extremely driven, with her accomplishments and success speaking for themselves, Rodriquez’s passion for helping those less fortunate and her reputation of loyalty and dependability, defines her character.