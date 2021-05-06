From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce
The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) made the community-building decision to re-open registration for the last four sessions of their Diversity & Inclusion Seminar Series, since their first session was ‘so successful’!
“The Apopka area is more diverse than you think!” asserted the Chamber’s press release. “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, our community is 43 percent Caucasian, 28 percent Hispanic and 24 percent African-American. That’s significant. If you do not understand the rich tapestry of diverse communities and people in the Apopka area your business will be missing significant opportunities.”
This is the reason that the Chamber has been working over the past few months to find ways to help businesses better address, and celebrate, this diversity. A group of volunteers formed the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and they developed one of the first initiatives in the Chamber to significantly build bridges and understanding between the populations of residents that make up the Apopka area.
Starting on April 22, the Chamber launched a new series to help businesses become more diverse and culturally-astute. Led by Chamber member, Small World Solutions, this five-part series is seen as “essential for the future of” local Apopka companies.
Registration
Registration is now open for the remaining sessions in this series (sessions 2-5), with the next session, Session 2, presented on Thursday, May 13, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Space is limited. Register Here.
Fees
Chamber Member $60
Non Chamber Member $75
*All Event tickets are non-refundable
Series details
Introduction and background to diversity and inclusion aspects, including:
- Strategic Planning for Addressing D and I Aspects
- Strengths
- Opportunities and Aspirations
- Results tied into the Grand Statement
According to the Chamber, the five-part series is valued at more than $1,300 if you were to bring this to your organization.
|Dates:
|May 13; June 17; July 22; and August 26, 2021
|Time:
|08:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT
|Location:
|VFW/ Apopka Community Center
519 South Central Ave
Apopka, Florida 32703
|Email:
|Holly@apopkachamber.org
|Session 2:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 10:00a.m.Session 3:
Thursday, June 17, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 10:00a.m.Session 4:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 10:00a.m.
Session 5:
|Are you interested in Sponsorship Opportunities?
FEES:
Chamber Member $60
Safety guidelines for this event:
“By following these simple regulations, we know we will be able to have great meetings and networking and open Orange County safely!”