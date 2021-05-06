From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) made the community-building decision to re-open registration for the last four sessions of their Diversity & Inclusion Seminar Series, since their first session was ‘so successful’!

“The Apopka area is more diverse than you think!” asserted the Chamber’s press release. “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, our community is 43 percent Caucasian, 28 percent Hispanic and 24 percent African-American. That’s significant. If you do not understand the rich tapestry of diverse communities and people in the Apopka area your business will be missing significant opportunities.”

This is the reason that the Chamber has been working over the past few months to find ways to help businesses better address, and celebrate, this diversity. A group of volunteers formed the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and they developed one of the first initiatives in the Chamber to significantly build bridges and understanding between the populations of residents that make up the Apopka area.

Starting on April 22, the Chamber launched a new series to help businesses become more diverse and culturally-astute. Led by Chamber member, Small World Solutions, this five-part series is seen as “essential for the future of” local Apopka companies.

Registration