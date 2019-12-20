The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the City of Apopka, in order to lead and promote the economic development opportunities showcased by Apopka’s unique community and culture beginning in January 2020. This is the first time in the 100-year history of the Chamber, that a partnership of this type has been approved.

The goal of this new partnership, which was approved unanimously (5-0) by the Apopka City Council on December 17, 2019, includes working in all areas of need throughout our community, to identify opportunities for future economic development, and revitalization and relocation opportunities that will spur economic success for the current residents of the area.

“The significance of this approved partnership will have an incredibly positive impact on the future of our rapidly-growing community and our membership. We look forward to working together with the City and our surrounding communities to grow our existing businesses, create and attract new high-wage and highly skilled labor jobs, expand capital investment and increase prosperity to all of Northwest Orange County,” said Robert Agrusa, president and CEO of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I applaud the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce for their bold leadership and willingness to offer a unique proposal, which leverages our public and private sectors in order to streamline our collective efforts, and maximize our resources dedicated to the Apopka area for infrastructure, transportation, and job growth,” said Mayor Bryan Nelson, City of Apopka. “Plus, we are excited to partner with the Apopka Area Chamber as we acknowledge our agriculturally centric roots and redefine the City of Apopka into a city of opportunity, with the promise of a bright and vibrant future.”

The four major economic development objectives that the Chamber will be focused on in 2020 will include the following:

1) The creation and hosting of a brand-new Economic Development website that focuses on the retention, expansion, and recruitment of business to our community.

2) The creation of brand-new Economic Development/marketing materials that can be utilized by the City of Apopka, the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce and our community partners.

3) Serve as the business community lead and partner with City for the Apopka Youth Works summer program, by assisting with the recruitment and retention of business partners.

4) Identify our current Economic Development assets, along with Future Economic Development marketing needs and new asset requirements, including digital photography and video production.

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is the leading voice of the nearly five-hundred businesses, organizations and community partners in the Apopka area and the Chamber’s mission is to serve the economic development, prosperity, and sustainability of our community and region through connectivity, leadership, education, and support.