APD Burglary Report: May 2nd-8th
The Apopka Burglary Report for May 2nd-8th shows three burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 2 – Residential
- 1 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|5/2/2021 9:18 am
|RESIDENCE
|6000 BLOCK MT PLYMOUTH RD
|5/4/2021 9:31 am
|VEHICLE
|1000 BLOCK HERMIT SMITH RD
|5/6/2021 11:11 pm
|RESIDENCE
|700 BLOCK S PARK AV