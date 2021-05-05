APD Burglary Report: April 25th-May 1st

The Apopka Burglary Report for April 25th-May 1st shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  –  Business
  • 4  –  Residential
  • 4  –  Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
4/25/2021 4:49 pm RESIDENCE 300 BLOCK LOOKOUT LN 
4/25/2021 11:23 am VEHICLE 400 BLOCK PLYMOUTH ROCK PL 
4/25/2021 9:15 pm RESIDENCE 3000 BLOCK ALESSA LOOP 
4/26/2021 11:06 am RESIDENCE 20 BLOCK E THRUSH ST 
4/29/2021 7:26 am RESIDENCE 1900 BLOCK BEACON BAY CT 
4/27/2021 1:57 pm VEHICLE 800 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR 
4/30/2021 10:52 am VEHICLE S FOREST AVE 
4/30/2021 2:05 pm VEHICLE 1500 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 

