APD Burglary Report: March 28th-April 3rd

The Apopka Burglary Report for March 28th-April 3rd shows seven burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  – Business
  • 1  – Residential
  • 6  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
3/31/21 6:35 am RESIDENCE 600 BLOCK OSHEA CT
3/31/21 8:38 am VEHICLE 500 BLOCK MARTIN PLACE BLVD
3/31/21 5:48 pm VEHICLE 1300 BLOCK ACORN CIR
3/31/21 7:42 pm VEHICLE 30 BLOCK E ORANGE ST
3/31/21 8:02 pm VEHICLE 30 BLOCK W THRUSH ST
4/2/21 6:39 am VEHICLE 200 BLOCK LOVELL LN
4/3/21 8:00 am VEHICLE 2400 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD

 

