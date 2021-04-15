APD Burglary Report: April 4th-10th

The Apopka Burglary Report for April 4th-10th shows two burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

Remove all valuables from your vehicle Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

1 – Business

0 – Residential

1 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries: