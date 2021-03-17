APD Burglary Report: February March 7th-13th

The Apopka Burglary Report for March 7th-13th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 2  – Residential
  • 5  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
3/7/21 8:33 am BUSINESS 10 BLOCK E 5TH ST 
3/8/21 7:31 pm VEHICLE 600 BLOCK MONICA ROSE DR 
3/9/21 11:32 am VEHICLE 3600 BLOCK CRAIGSHER DR 
3/9/21 6:14 pm VEHICLE 1600 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
3/10/21 9:45 am RESIDENCE 1000 BLOCK LUCERNE WAY 
3/10/21 12:57 pm RESIDENCE 4000 BLOCK CHANDLER ESTATES DR 
3/12/21 12:28 pm VEHICLE 1200 BLOCK INDIAN BLUFF DR 
3/12/21 12:57 pm VEHICLE 300 BLOCK S LAKE CORTEZ DR 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here