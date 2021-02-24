APD Burglary Report: February 14th-20th

The Apopka Burglary Report for February 14th-20th shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 3  – Business
  • 1  – Residential
  • 7  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
2/15/2021 7:23 BUSINESS 800 BLOCK PANICAL DR 
2/15/2021 7:42 VEHICLE 1800 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
2/16/2021 0:14 BUSINESS 4300 BLOCK HOGSHEAD RD 
2/16/2021 10:09 VEHICLE 300 BLOCK W WELCH RD 
2/16/2021 16:32 VEHICLE 2800 BLOCK W ORANGE AVE 
2/17/2021 7:21 VEHICLE 300 BLOCK COOPER PALMS PKWY 
2/17/2021 8:26 VEHICLE 400 BLOCK N PARK AVE 
2/18/2021 11:32 VEHICLE 200 BLOCK W MAIN ST 
2/18/2021 17:56 VEHICLE 2400 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD 
2/19/2021 10:25 BUSINESS 900 BLOCK PANICAL DR 
2/19/2021 11:07 RESIDENCE 2000 BLOCK LACEY OAK DR 

