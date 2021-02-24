APD Burglary Report: February 14th-20th
The Apopka Burglary Report for February 14th-20th shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 3 – Business
- 1 – Residential
- 7 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|2/15/2021 7:23
|BUSINESS
|800 BLOCK PANICAL DR
|2/15/2021 7:42
|VEHICLE
|1800 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|2/16/2021 0:14
|BUSINESS
|4300 BLOCK HOGSHEAD RD
|2/16/2021 10:09
|VEHICLE
|300 BLOCK W WELCH RD
|2/16/2021 16:32
|VEHICLE
|2800 BLOCK W ORANGE AVE
|2/17/2021 7:21
|VEHICLE
|300 BLOCK COOPER PALMS PKWY
|2/17/2021 8:26
|VEHICLE
|400 BLOCK N PARK AVE
|2/18/2021 11:32
|VEHICLE
|200 BLOCK W MAIN ST
|2/18/2021 17:56
|VEHICLE
|2400 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD
|2/19/2021 10:25
|BUSINESS
|900 BLOCK PANICAL DR
|2/19/2021 11:07
|RESIDENCE
|2000 BLOCK LACEY OAK DR