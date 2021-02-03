APD Burglary Report: January 24th-30th

The Apopka Burglary Report for January 24-30 shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 1  – Residential
  • 7  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
1/25/2021 8:42 am BUSINESS 200 BLOCK S LAKE AVE 
1/25/2021 9:01 am VEHICLE 30 BLOCK W ORANGE ST 
1/25/2021 11:53 am VEHICLE 2800 BLOCK W ORANGE AVE 
1/25/2021 3:53 pm VEHICLE 1000 BLOCK GENEVA WAY 
1/27/2021 10:00 am VEHICLE 700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
1/27/2021 4:20 pm RESIDENCE 200 BLOCK S MCGEE AVE 
1/28/2021 12:21 pm VEHICLE 90 BLOCK S BRADSHAW RD 
1/28/2021 1:17 pm VEHICLE 90 BLOCK S BRADSHAW RD 
1/29/2021 8:56 am VEHICLE 1400 BLOCK ELLEN LN 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here